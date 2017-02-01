Daughter charged with 1st degree murder in stabbing death of elderly mother in Shelby Township

Shelby Township, Mich. (WXYZ) - A 48-year-old woman is facing murder charges in the death of her elderly mother.

Julie Flynn was arraigned on 1st degree murder charges Wednesday. Her mother, Joyce Flynn, had been stabbed multiple times in the neck.

Shelby Township Police and Fire responded to a 911 call on January 30 and found the 80-year-old victim. She had been living at the Hills of Regency condominium complex with her daughter.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said the woman's daughter first called a friend to say her mother had died and later also called her brother to tell him the news. He called police.

Julie Flynn was inside the home when police arrived on 2700 block of Marissa Way. She was brought in for questioning, and then charged in the case.

The Macomb County Medical Examiner ruled the elderly woman's death a homicide.

Prosecutor Eric Smith told Action News the woman had been dead for 48 hours and an attempt was made to cover up the crime.

"Nobody knows of a motive," Smith said. "Knives were found at the house, at the scene, near the body, and most importantly, there was an attempt to clean up the house."

Evidence technicians made that determination, according to Smith. "When it was lit up, there was unfortunately an extreme amount of blood that showed on the blue lights," Smith said.

Flynn is being held without bond at the Macomb County Jail. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14.