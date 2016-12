DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating a bus crash that sent several people to the hospital with minor injuries.

The accident, involving a bus from the Detroit Department of Transportation, happened around noon, Wednesday.

The bus crashed into a fence behind the Russell Industrial Center, nearly hitting an abandoned building.

Five passengers were transported to Detroit Receiving Hospital just to be checked out and had minor injuries.



City officials say they will also be checking out the bus to make sure there were no mechanical issues.

The scene was cleared up quickly.

According to city officials that driver was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and tested for drugs and alcohol as protocol.