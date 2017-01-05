Deadly crash involving gravel hauler closes Opdyke Rd. in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Auburn Hills police say Opdyke Rd. is back open following a deadly crash this morning involving a gravel hauler.

According to police, it happened around 11 a.m. on Opdyke near Knollwood.

Police say a Chevy Equinox was going south on Opdyke when it crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting a gravel hauler head-on. The Chevy then struck a blue Ford that was also traveling northbound.

The driver of the Chevy, identified as a 71-year-old man from Pontiac, died in the crash.

Police say the gravel hauler's fuel tank was damaged in the crash and fuel leaked onto the roadway. Crews worked to contain the spill and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality was notified.

The road is back open, but police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-370-9460.