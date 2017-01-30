Delta systems back up, some cancelations stay in place

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Delta's website is back up and planes are taking off after an IT systems outage grounded and delayed hundreds of domestic flights.



This morning, stranded travelers are hopeful they'll finally get to their destination.

Many passengers at Detroit Metro Airport complained they weren't getting any communication from the airline.

Around midnight, Delta tweeted that the ground stop was lifted about four hours after the problems began, but at that point, more than one hundred domestic flights had been canceled and many more delayed.

Delta says cancelations may remain in place even now that the systems are back up and running:

Approximately 80 flights scheduled for today have been canceled with additional cancellations possible. — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017

A waiver has been issued for travel scheduled on January 29 and January 30 for rebooking by February 3.

This Delta issue comes on the heels of protests at airports nationwide over President Donald Trumps temporary hold on accepting refugees and ban on travelers from Muslim-majority countries.



Thousands flooded Detroit metro - slowing down traffic and causing many to fear missed flights.