Delta systems back up, some cancelations stay in place
5:21 AM, Jan 30, 2017
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Delta's website is back up and planes are taking off after an IT systems outage grounded and delayed hundreds of domestic flights.
This morning, stranded travelers are hopeful they'll finally get to their destination.
Many passengers at Detroit Metro Airport complained they weren't getting any communication from the airline.
Around midnight, Delta tweeted that the ground stop was lifted about four hours after the problems began, but at that point, more than one hundred domestic flights had been canceled and many more delayed.
Delta says cancelations may remain in place even now that the systems are back up and running:
Approximately 80 flights scheduled for today have been canceled with additional cancellations possible.