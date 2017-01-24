Demolition underway at former Detroit House of Corrections in Plymouth Township

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Demolition of the former Detroit House of Corrections facility is underway in Plymouth Township, according to a press release from the governor's office.

The Michigan Land Bank owns the property and is spending around $1.87 million get rid of the former jail.

The facility near Five Mile and Beck sits on 45 acres.

“These are preliminary steps, but certainly important steps as we move toward improving the DeHoCo site,” Talent and Economic Director Roger Curtis said in a statement. “We’re removing blight, improving the safety and quality of life for township residents and making changes to help the surrounding area be more attractive to economic development and creating jobs.”

Officials say there is a possibility of development at the site after the blight is removed and environmental remediation.