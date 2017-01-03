Deputy suing Wayne County, claiming sexual harassment from female sergeant

(WXYZ) - A Wayne County Sheriff's deputy is suing the county and the sheriff's department after his claims of sexual harassment went ignored, according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.

The lawsuit states that Phillip Kozlowski dealt with sexual comments and actions from a female supervisor for nearly a year starting in November of 2014.

The supervisor allegedly made inappropriate comments to Kozlowski like, "we can break my new mattress in" and "you need to talk to me the way you talk to your wife."

The supervisor is also accused of visiting the deputy's post unnecessarily and locking herself in her office with him.

But the official complaint from Kozlowski would go ignored.

According to court documents, Kozlowski was demoted shortly after filing a complaint regarding the supervisor. He was also reportedly transferred to a different division.

Now, Kozlowski is suing Wayne County and the Wayne County Sheriff's Department for sexual harassment and gender discrimination that resulted in mental anguish and a loss of earnings and other benefits.

Read full lawsuit below:

