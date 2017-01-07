Detroit family hears Fort Lauderdale shooting through phone while talking with daughter at airport

(WXYZ) - Ava Davis was on her way to the airport in Fort Lauderdale when her daughter, who was already there, called frantically.

In the background, she could hear screaming, crying, and gunshots.

Davis and another daughter were flying back to Detroit after a family cruise. One of her daughters had an earlier flight out.

Davis told us on the phone, while still at the airport, "She was crying and screaming. She said 'momma, they're shooting at the airport.' She said 'and I'm hiding behind this barrier.' So you could hear people screaming. I could hear the gunshots. You know, so you know I was frantic. My baby was scared."

Davis shared photos of tight security at the airport, also a video of officers taking a man into custody. They will most likely stay at a hotel for the night before trying to get home.

The family had just returned to Florida from a cruise to Mexico.

Earlier Friday, Davis and one of her daughters were not allowed to leave a secure area. Her other daughter was kept at an airport hangar.

The family was eventually evacuated by bus from the airport after being stranded for more than six hours. They hope to fly home this weekend.