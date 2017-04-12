See trailer for ‘Detroit', Oscar winner Kathryn Bigelow's film on riots

10:57 AM, Apr 12, 2017
4 hours ago

(WXYZ) - On the year of the 50th Anniversary of the 1967 riots in Detroit, the story is going to Hollywood.

Detroit is produced by Oscar-winning filmmaker of blockbusters such as The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Kathryn Bigelow.

The story highlights the darkest days of the civil unrest that rocked Detroit in the summer of ’67.

Detroit opens in theaters everywhere on August 4.

Annapurna Pictures released the first trailer for the film.

