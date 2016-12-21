Detroit Lions travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on Monday Night Football on WXYZ-TV

(WXYZ) - WXYZ-TV, the ABC affiliate in Detroit, is the home of ESPN’s production of Monday Night Football when the Detroit Lions take on the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 26.

Pregame coverage on WXYZ will begin at 7 p.m. with kick-off set for 8:15 p.m.

As the playoff race tightens, WXYZ is the place for all the Monday Night Football action beginning with 7 Action News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Monday Night Football pregame coverage on “Primetime Countdown,” will begin at 7 p.m. and take a look at the Detroit Lions exciting season and the late-game comebacks that have put the team in first place in the NFC North.

7 Actions News anchors Stephen Clark and Carolyn Clifford will be joined by sports anchors Brad Galli, Justin Rose and Kacie Hollins. The show will feature an in-depth look at the Lions strategy against the Cowboys, who have already clinched a playoff berth. The program will also highlight key Detroit Lions players and their commitment to the Detroit community.

Following the game, WXYZ will air a post-game wrap up, followed by 7 Action News at 11 p.m.

Stay with Channel 7, wxyz.com, and WXYZ on Facebook and twitter for all the latest information on game day.