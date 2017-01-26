Detroit man sentenced to prison after woman's body found stabbed, beaten and burned

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A man accused in the death of a woman whose body was found stabbed, beaten and burned was sentenced today to 37.5 to 66 years in prison.

Torius Inge, 46, was convicted of second degree murder in the May 2016 death of 56-year-old Gracie Hughes.

Hughes' body was found in her home on Parker Street after firefighters extinguished the flames.

Inge was reportedly a friend of the victim.