Detroit mother charged with child abuse after children left home for hours

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A Detroit mother is charged with child abuse after police say she left her children home alone for hours.

The two children involved, 6 years old and 8 months old, are still living with relatives right now.

Their mother, Sara Maria King, was given a bond, but the judge ordered she is to have no contact with her kids.

King is charged with two counts of second degree child abuse for leaving her kids home alone.

Police were called to a home on Tyler Street, near Woodrow Wilson on Detroit's west side last Saturday.

Prosecutors say the 25-year-old mother of two left her daughters home alone with no heat and no lights.

Neighbors called police after the 6-year-old went outside and yelled for help. Police say the home was found in terrible condition.

In court, a judge gave King bond at $75,000, but ordered no contact with the kids.

If found guilty of these charges, she faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

