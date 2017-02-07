Detroit parents sentenced to prison in death of baby boy

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Two Detroit parents are heading to prison for the death of their 11-month-old baby boy.

Investigators say the baby appeared to die after being suffocated while sleeping with his parents.

Lorenzo Brooks and Leticia Molton pleaded guilty to homicide involuntary manslaughter.

Their baby boy, Lorenzo Brooks Jr., was found dead back in September after the parents placed the child between them on the floor to sleep.



In court, both parents were emotional as they asked for forgiveness.

Prosecutors say this is their second child together to have died in this manner. The two were not charged for the death of their 6-month-old daughter who was found dead after sleeping back in 2014.



The judge underlined the importance of safe sleep, always placing a baby on their backs in a crib.

Brooks and Molton were sentenced today to 2-15 years in prison.