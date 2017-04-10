Detroit Pistons to play final game at the Palace of Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - For 29 seasons, The Palace of Auburn Hills has been the home of the Detroit Pistons.

Now, the team is getting ready to play their last game there tonight. The final game is at 8 p.m. when the Pistons take on the Washington Wizards.

People who go are going will not only enjoy the game, but a celebration of history. The Pistons will give each fan a shirt and a commemorative ticket. Some of the greats will be on hand as well as the 2004 championship team.

The Palace was home to three world championships by the Pistons and three more by the WNBA's Detroit Shock.

The Pistons will be moving into the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit with the Wings for the 2017-2018 season.

While it is the end of an era, it isn't necessarily the end. Palace owners haven't revealed what is next for the building, but concerts are scheduled to continue there in the coming months.

