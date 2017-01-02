Detroit police officers involved in deadly chase

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police say they are investigating after officers were involved in a deadly chase early Monday morning on the city's west side.

Police say the pursuit started near Joy Road and Tireman around 12:50 a.m. after the driver of a minivan hit a pole and then fled the scene. The driver of the van then struck another vehicle before crashing into parked vehicles and coming to a stop near Coleman and Tireman, according to police.

Police say a passenger of the van was ejected and died on the scene. The driver of the vehicle that was struck was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The driver of the van was also taken to the hospital.

No word yet on their conditions.

STAY WITH WXYZ.COM FOR UPDATES ON THIS DEVELOPING STORY.