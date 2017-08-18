Detroit police officer injured in hit-and-run crash

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A Detroit police officer was injured overnight after being involved in a car crash.

It all happened around midnight at Mound & Robinwood on Detroit's east side.

Police tell us an officer saw two vehicles chasing each other. One of the vehicles ended up crashing into the officer's vehicle. The suspect in that car took off running but was eventually caught.

The officer hurt his head and hands but his injuries are not considered life threatening.