Detroit police officers get in epic water gun battle with kids at park

(WXYZ) - It was a welcome gesture on a warm day.

Two Detroit police officers were captured on video in May using water guns to play with kids at Peterson Park on Detroit's west side.

The mother of one of the children, Elizabeth Hawkins, recently emailed 7 Action News after posting the video to her Facebook page, giving a shout-out to Officer Owens and Officer Woods for the fun time.

"In today’s time most people and including children are afraid of the police. But on this day to hear all the children laughing and happy having so much fun. It really made EVERYONE feel so good," she wrote in an email.

Check out the video below: