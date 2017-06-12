Detroit police officers open fire on who they think is a carjacker

4:04 PM, Jun 11, 2017
DETROIT (WXYZ) - UpdatePolice fire shots at rap group claiming to be filming carjacking scene

Detroit police officers responded to the area of 6 Mile and Southfield around 7 p.m. on Saturday after they received a report of someone in a black Jeep with no doors appearing to rob people.

When they showed up, a person got out of the black jeep and appeared to be robbing someone in an Aston Martin.

As they approached him, the subject pointed a gun at the officers, and officers returned fire with three shots. None hit the person.

After investigating, they found out all of the people were either shooting a video or movie. They took three people into custody while the investigation is ongoing.

Right now, it's not clear if the weapon was real or a prop, and the people did not have a license to shoot a video in the city. 

