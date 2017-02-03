Detroit police search for missing 63-year-old man

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for your help locating a missing 63-year-old man who was last seen in December.

According to police, Leonard Huff was seen at his home in the 600 block of Lawrence on the city's west side. That's between Woodward and 2nd Ave. near Chicago Blvd.

We're told Huff is in good physical and mental condition.

He is described as a black male with gray facial hair. He was last seen wearing a hat, light color coat, blue jeans and dark gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1040 or 313-596-1000.