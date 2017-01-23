Missing 77-year-old woman from Detroit suffers from dementia

DETROIT (WXYZ) -

Detroit Police asking for the public's help to locate a missing 77-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Police say Thelma Brunson was last seen by her granddaughter in the 20200 block of Norwood around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Brunson is described as a black female, about 5’1", and 120 pounds with brown eyes and short brown braided hair.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue pants, and black boots.

If you know of Brunson's whereabouts, please contact the Detroit Police Department Twelfth Precinct at 313-596-1200 or 313-596-1240.