Detroit police search for shooting suspect

Detroit police searching for shooting suspect
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to identify the man wanted for shooting a 25-year-old on January 8 on the city's northeast side.
Police say the suspect ran past the victim who was standing outside of a business around 1 a.m. and opened fire.
The victim, police say, was an accidental target.
The suspect captured in surveillance video was wearing a black skull cap adorned with the letters "OTF" and a green jacket.
The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.
If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call police.