Detroit police search for shooting suspect

1:58 PM, Jan 16, 2017
2:02 PM, Jan 16, 2017

Detroit police searching for shooting suspect

WXYZ
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to identify the man wanted for shooting a 25-year-old on January 8 on the city's northeast side.

Police say the suspect ran past the victim who was standing outside of a business around 1 a.m. and opened fire.

The victim, police say, was an accidental target. 

The suspect captured in surveillance video was wearing a black skull cap adorned with the letters "OTF" and a green jacket.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call police.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top