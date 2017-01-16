Detroit police search for shooting suspect

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to identify the man wanted for shooting a 25-year-old on January 8 on the city's northeast side.

Police say the suspect ran past the victim who was standing outside of a business around 1 a.m. and opened fire.

The victim, police say, was an accidental target.

The suspect captured in surveillance video was wearing a black skull cap adorned with the letters "OTF" and a green jacket.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call police.