Detroit police searching for 2 persons of interest in 911 dispatcher attack

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are searching for two persons of interest in connection with the armed robbery and attack of a 911 dispatcher.

Police believe Marquise Goodman, 17, and Lathyas Sutton, 17, may have information about last Tuesday's attack on the 13300 block of Lyndon Street.

Surveillance video showed the dispatcher being dragged by at least four teenagers after she got off a bus, shortly before 11 p.m.

Police said the 60-year-old dispatcher was grabbed by her neck, punched in the face and thrown to the ground.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the two persons of interest, call Detroit police at 313-596-5240 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP