Detroit police searching for missing 13-year-old Cecil Frost IV

2:30 PM, Apr 11, 2017
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 13-year-old boy.

Police say Cecil Frost IV was last seen in the 8700 block of Rosa Parks on April 7 between 11:30 a.m. and noon. He reportedly left the house after an argument with his father.

Cecil is described as a black male with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a white shirt, navy blue shorts and blue gym shoes when he disappeared.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call police.

