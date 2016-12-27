Detroit police searching for missing 54-year-old woman who suffers from a mental health condition

12:07 PM, Dec 27, 2016
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 54-year-old woman who suffers from a mental health condition.

Police say Nicole Harris was last heard from by her daughter on December 13. She lives in the 4300 block of Pennsylvania Street. 

Harris is described as a black female, 5'6" with a slim build, dark brown short hair and brown eyes. 

Police say Harris is in good physical health but suffers from a mental health condition. 

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call police. 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top