Detroit police searching for missing 54-year-old woman who suffers from a mental health condition

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 54-year-old woman who suffers from a mental health condition.

Police say Nicole Harris was last heard from by her daughter on December 13. She lives in the 4300 block of Pennsylvania Street.

Harris is described as a black female, 5'6" with a slim build, dark brown short hair and brown eyes.

Police say Harris is in good physical health but suffers from a mental health condition.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call police.