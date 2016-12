DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 69-year-old woman who suffers from mental health issues.

Police say Monica Williams was last seen on December 29 around 10 p.m. at her group home in the 16000 block of Harlow. She may have walked away from that location.

Williams is described as a black female, 5'3", and 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown wig, black coat, black jeans and tan shoes.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call Detroit police.