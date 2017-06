DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 75-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

Police say Camel Gavin was last seen walking away from home in the 8100 block of Dubay on June 12 around 8 p.m.

He was wearing a black and white striped shirt with red and white Nike shoes.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to call police.