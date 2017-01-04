Detroit police searching for missing 79-year-old man

Light snow
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 79-year-old man.
Police say Orvil Hughes was last seen at his home in the 15700 block of Lamphere on January 2 around 8 p.m.
he is believed to be driving a black 2005 GMC Envoy with the license plate BVD 4259.
Hughes is described as a white male, 5' 10" and about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and a tigers baseball cap.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call police.