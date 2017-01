DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 87-year-old woman.

Police say Elise Daniel was last seen on January 3 driving on Hartwell near Plymouth. She was believed to be heading toward the Fenkell/Greenfield area.

Daniel was driving a four-door grey Regal license plate DPK 0352.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call police.