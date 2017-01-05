Detroit Restaurant Week returning in February

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Restaurant Week is returning beginning Friday, Feb. 3 and running until Sunday, Feb. 12.

The 14th edition of the event will offer people special three-course dinners for a specific price.

The full list of participating restaurants has not yet been announced, but does feature newer dining spots like Republic Tavern in downtown, as well as longtime favorites like Cuisine in New Center, The Rattlesnake in downtown and La Dolce Vita in the Palmer Park district.

The entire list will be announced on the Detroit Restaurant Week Facebook and Twitter pages.

Diners can get the three-course meals for $29 per person or $39 per person.

For more information about the event, including restaurant listings, menus and more, visit DetroitRestaurantWeek.com.