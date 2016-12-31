Detroit terror suspect asking for alias to be removed from indictment

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit terror suspect, Sebastian Gregerson, who is accused of being part of a broader group connected to the Islamic State, is asking for his alias to be removed the indictment, according to court documents.

Prosecutors are arguing against a motion to have "Abdurrahman Bin Mikaayl" struck from the record despite Gregerson's claim that he "never used that name in any formal or informal interactions between institutions or individuals.

Prosecutors point to the use of his alias on his Facebook page, in email addresses and signatures. The document also alleges that Gregerson was known to family and friends as "Abdurrahman."

According to court documents, prosecutors argue that the alias helps identify the actions of the defendant.

Gregerson was arrested in the summer of 2016 after trying to purchase explosives from an undercover agent.

Gregerson, 29, is charged with possession of a destructive device with the knowledge or intent that it would be used to harm people or property, and two counts of unregistered possession of a destructive device and unlicensed receipt of explosive materials.

