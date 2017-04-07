Detroit Tigers 2017 Opening Day: Where to park for the game

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Tigers open the season at home on Friday with a game against the Boston Red Sox at 1:10 p.m.

Opening Day is like a holiday in Detroit and tens of thousands of people will converge on downtown for the game, tailgates and more. Parking is expected to fill up early, but check out the information below for parking information for the game.

Olympia Development parking

The Detroit Tigers and Olympia Development operate nearly a dozen different parking lots around Comerica Park. Those lots do fill up early, so arrive early if you plan to park there. (Pricing, availability and hours are subject to change)

The lots are below

405 W. Fisher, (Surface lot)

2121 Cass, (Surface lot)

2055 Cass, (Surface lot)

2130 Cass, (Surface lot)

Fox Garage, 50 W. Montcalm,

The D Garage, 90 E. Fisher,

Tigers Garage, 250 E. Fisher,

61 E. Elizabeth, (Handicap parking) (Surface lot)

850 Witherell (Surface lot)

200 Madison (Surface lot)

Ford Field Lot 5, 2354 Brush (Surface lot)

Ford Field Lot 4, 489 E. Montcalm (Surface lot)

City of Detroit parking

The city of Detroit will also have several parking lots open for the game in downtown and near Comerica Park

Those lots are below

Grand Circus Park Garage - 1600-01 Woodward Ave., 24 hours, $30 flat fee

Premier Garage - 1206-08 Woodward Ave., 7 a.m. - 11 p.m., $20

Millennium Garage - 1600-01 Woodward Ave., 24 hours, $20

Ford Underground Garage - 30 E. Jefferson Ave., 6 a.m. - 11 p.m., $5 for two hours, $10 for four hours, $15 for more than four hours.

Fans can also park at metered spots on the streets of Detroit, paying for up to four hours at some meters using the municipal park kiosks or the Park Detroit app. If you use the Park Detroit app, you can pay and extend your parking with a credit card through your phone with a 10-minute warning when your meter will expire.

The People Mover will also run from 6:30 a.m. - 2 a.m. with a $.75 cent fare. The nearest stop is the Grand Circus Park station that just reopened on April 4 after renovations.

Other ways to park

There are several options to park away from downtown Detroit and be shuttled to and from the ballpark.

In Corktown, both Nemo's Bar and McShane's Bar offer a park and shuttle. MotorCity Casino also offers a shuttle to and from the ballpark.

Wallside Windows has partnered with Lyft to offer half off your Lyft rides, up to $15 off, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. by entering the promo code WALLSIDE before requesting a pick up.

The Tigers have also partnered with Uber to make them the official ride-sharing partner of the team. There will be a dedicated pickup and drop-off zone for fans who want to Uber to and from Comerica Park. It's located on the northbound side of the I-75 service drive between John R. and Brush St.