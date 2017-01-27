Detroit voting issues, possible solutions to be discussed today

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Wayne County was one of the last in the nation to release presidential election results and during the requested recount, a number of discrepancies were found in the city of Detroit

A press conference today will address those issues and present solutions.

Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey is supposed to address issues and announce the purchase of new voting equipment. Equipment problems are what she has blamed the issues on In the past.

On Election Day, voting equipment problems shut down numerous precincts in Detroit for periods of time and many voters said they weren't able to wait, leading some to fear that not everyone would have a chance to vote in the presidential election.

Yet during the recount, it was discovered that voting machines in more than one-third of all Detroit precincts registered more votes than they should have, according to Wayne County records.

STAY WITH WXYZ.COM FOR UPDATES ON THIS STORY THROUGHOUT THE DAY.

