Detroit woman charged in stabbing at Rouge Park

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 21-year-old Detroit woman is now facing charges after a brawl at Rouge Park last weekend.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Shadivia Keauslatyke Phillips with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault.

Phillips is accused of stabbed a 30-year-old woman during a fight at the park on April 9. The victim is expected to be OK.

Phillips is expected to be arraigned on April 12 at 10:30 a.m.