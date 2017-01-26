Detroit woman to be sentenced for assaulting her daughter

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A Detroit woman will learn her punishment today for assaulting her teenage daughter.

Iyesha Porter entered a guilty plea in connection with attacking the 14-year-old girl in November.

Police say it all started when Porter found a love letter in the couch involving her daughter and another girl.

After discovering the letter, she pulled her daughter out of school, brought her home, and attacked her.

Porter's boyfriend had to pull her off the young girl.

The teen has since been placed in the custody of her father.