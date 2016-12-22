Detroit Zoo tigers' den to receive major renovation, expansion of habitat

(WXYZ) - The Detroit Zoo tigers' den is getting a major renovation thanks to a $1 million gift from the Richard C. Devereaux Foundation.

The expansion will be triple the size of the current habitat and offer multiple places to view the tigers.

The new home will provide more roaming room with a lot of open space. It will feature a waterfall, pool and a cave.

“The Detroit Zoo is one of my favorite places on earth, and I think tigers are the most magnificent of all creatures,” said Leslie Devereaux. “It brings me great pride to be able to support both an organization and a species that I hold so dear to my heart.”

Leslie Devereaux is a former member of the DZS Board of Directors. She has previously contributed to the construction of the Detroit Zoo’s Arctic Ring of Life and Ruth Roby Glancy Animal Health Complex, and helped fund the Berman Academy for Humane Education.

Construction will begin in 2017.