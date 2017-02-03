Detroit Zoo to host pre-Valentines Day pebble-painting workshop to benefit penguins' habitat

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) -

In anticipation of Valentine’s Day, the Detroit Zoo will host a pebble-painting workshop where guests can use non-toxic paint to decorate rocks, which will then be placed inside the penguins’ habitat.

The activity will take place during the Wild Winter celebration on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Ford Education Center. The event also features zookeeper talks, games, crafts and live performances. All Wild Winter activities are free with Zoo admission.

The embellished rocks will be delivered to the penguins during a Valentine’s-themed event called “Heart Fest” on Wednesday, Feb. 8. This event will highlight Detroit Zoo animals who “heart” one another, including the penguins. For the full schedule, hours, prices, directions and other information, call (248) 541-5717 or visit detroitzoo.org.