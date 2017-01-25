Disturbing video shows caregiver attacking 94-year-old woman

MEMORIAL VILLAGE, Texas (WXYZ) - Police near Houston are searching for a caregiver who was caught on a home surveillance camera hitting a 94-year-old woman.

The video allegedly shows caregiver Brenda Floyd striking the woman on her side and head.

Police said the caregiver was upset because the woman, who suffers from Alzheimer's, was feeding her dog "people" food.

WATCH: 94-year-old woman attacked by caregiver:

The incident happened Jan. 1 at about 8 p.m. at the woman's home, police added.

Family members installed the camera on New Year's Eve after noticing a few bruises on the 94-year-old woman.

Floyd is now wanted for assault with bodily injury on the elderly/disabled.