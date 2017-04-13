Dog shot and killed in metro Detroit after attacking boy

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - A dog attacked a boy in Lincoln Park and residents are speaking out both for and against the end result.

Lincoln Park police have not commented about the situation, but residents living on Keppen in Lincoln Park tell 7 Action News an officer shot and killed the dog after the attack.

7 Action News talked with the boy who was attacked and his mother.

Kimberly Perry said the afternoon started with her son going to ride bikes with his friends.

"Next thing I know a few minutes later he called me and said Mom I need help a dog just bit me, hurry up and get down here,” said Perry.

Residents said the dog had been reported loose in the neighborhood for a while.

Jacob Perry said the dog ran at him.

"He was trying to chew up my body parts and stuff,” said Perry.

The dog did leave a puncture wound, but Jacob Perry is going to be ok.

His mother said Lincoln Park Police did the right thing.

"They knew that their dog was out and knew what type of dog they had so the dog got what it deserved,” said Perry.

But others in the neighborhood think the police may have gone too far.

"I think the fact that it was a pit scared everybody,” said Michelle Ferrara, who lives right across from where the attack happened.

"I think if somebody would have taken the time in the 30 minutes the dog was running around and grabbed a treat and got some attention called somebody, the incident probably wouldn't have happened,” said Ferrara.

Her son, Jacob Walton, saw it all play out. He also said he thinks the dog was friendly, but he did watch it chase the boy into backseat of police cruiser.

"Quick reactions by the cop, just to get the kid safe,” said Walton.