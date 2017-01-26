Dogs rescued from Rouge River doing well, ready for adoption

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Two dogs who garnered attention after an inspiring rescue by emergency crews in Dearborn are now ready for adoption.



A week ago, two dogs found their way into the Rouge River under Dix Avenue. It’s believed the pair of dogs were trying to eat dead fish that had washed ashore under the bridge in the area.



When rescued, the pair of dogs were so cold and exhausted that one had trouble standing. Workers at the Dearborn Animal Shelter say the dogs have made a quick recovery.



“Oh, they had quite the ordeal,” said Katie Johnson, the shelter’s volunteer director. “From what we understand from the fire department, they were in the river overnight. That’s a long time to be in the water.”



Police and fire crews teamed up last week to save the dogs. A water rescue crew from the Dearborn Fire Department had to launch their boat to approach the dogs after it became clear they couldn’t coax the pair out of the water.



“Frankly, I can’t remember the last time we had a rescue to this extend,” said Lt. Mann, a member of the Dearborn Police Department. “An actual rescue like this is pretty unique, but they certainly didn’t do anything to deserve to be standing in knee deep and freezing cold water this time of year.”



The owner of the dogs came forward, but admitted he was not in a position to care for the dogs properly. It turns out the dogs are about 4 years old. The larger black dog is named Dawson, and is said to be a boatload of energy. His sister, Molly, is a bit smaller but very protective of her brother. She appears to be a German Shepherd.



“Molly is what we call a teacher’s pet,” said Johnson, who explained they give personality tests to each of the dogs that come through their doors. “She’s eager to please, she loves treats and she loves to learn. She’s a smart dog.”



“Dawson is more what what we call a busy bee. He’s very active, very curious and playful too.”



The dogs are being treated with antibiotics, and Dawson had a minor surgery. Both are now ready for adoption along with a few dozen dogs that currently sit in the shelter’s kennels.



Johnson admitted that they think Dawson and Molly will be adopted quickly because so many people fell in love with the pair when they saw the rescue video on 7 Action News. However, she’s equally hopeful that the rest of their dogs find forever homes soon.



The process to adopt a pet through the Dearborn Animal Shelter typically takes between 24 and 48 hours. Prices range from $100 to $250 depending on the type of dogs, some prices include training classes so you can better prepare yourself to take on the pet.



Information about adoptions can be found online at dearbornanimals.org.