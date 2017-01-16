Downriver water quality concerns grow as pets reported sick

MELVINDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Water quality concerns are growing Downriver Sunday night after about 10 dogs were reported sick at an animal foster home.

Trina Knibbs, of the Detroit Youth and Dog Rescue in Melvindale, said although the dogs were separated, they all got the same bacterial infection.

"Probably about 5 this morning I heard puking in the pens," Knibbs said. "Not ten minutes later, another puppy had puked."

Knibbs said she rushed the dogs to a vet's office, who diagnosed them with a bacterial infection.

The Great Lakes Water Authority said it has been receiving several reports from Downriver residents about strange odors in their water, but insists the water is safe to drink.

"When taste and odor issues were raised in a number of downriver communities, GLWA expanded its testing, increasing the number of samples being taken at the Southwest Water Treatment Facility, which serves these communities," a statement from the GLWA said.

Some local state lawmakers are airing on the side of caution, and urging residents to periodically run their taps and use bottled water for cooking, drinking and brushing teeth.