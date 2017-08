DETROIT (WXYZ) - The man who pleaded no contest to hitting and killing a Detroit police officer last year was sentenced to at least 16 years in prison.

Steven Guzina, 55 was sentenced to at least 16 years in prison and no less than 20 years in prison after he pleaded no contest to second degree murder charges.

He was also sentenced to at least 10 years in prison and no more than 15 years in prison on charges of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death and operating while intoxicated causing death. Those sentences will run concurrently.

Guzina will not be eligible for parole until he is 71 years old.

Police say Jarrett was helping in an investigation on Oct. 28, 2016, when he was struck and killed by Guzina.

Jarrett's wife, Sasha, as well as Guzina both spoke at his sentencing.

"Because of Mr. Guzina, I no longer have a soulmate and my children no longer have a father," Jarrett's wife said. "I hope he has a long tie in jail to figure out the devastation he has caused me."

Guzina's statement to police shortly after the accident was also read, but he spoke after his lawyer read the statement.

"I'm so sorry, Mrs. Jarrett,this happened. I'm so sorry your children don't have a father and you don't have a husband," Guzina said. "I'm so sorry for what I did to your family."

A lawsuit filed by the family seeks $15 million from Guzina, on top of the charges.