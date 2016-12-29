Driver crashes into several pumps at gas station in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating after a driver crashed into several pumps at a gas station in the city.

The accident happened at a Sunoco on McNichols near Telegraph on the border of Detroit and Redford.

Police say a 35-year-old man was driving though a green light when another driver reportedly ran a red light. He tried to avoid the accident and struck several gas pumps before rolling over, according to police.

The driver is now in the hospital listed in stable condition.

Police say if it weren't for the quick-thinking of the gas station attendant, there could have been a fire or explosion. The attendant managed to turn off the pumps as he was witnessing the accident.