DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police say a man is dead after he crashed into a DDOT bus head-on this morning.

Police say the accident happened near Gratiot Avenue and Jane Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

We're told the 23-year-old man was driving a 2003 Ford Escape when he struck the bus.

Police say the man was pronounced dead on the scene and seven bus passengers were transported to the hospital with injuries.

The bus driver, a 59-year-old, is currently listed in stable condition.

