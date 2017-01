(WXYZ) - A driver who hit an older couple in a parking lot before continuing to run errands will be sentenced.



The incident was pretty shocking when it happened back in November.



Rodney Allen Snider pleaded guilty to a list of charges for hitting a couple in a Walmart parking lot in Lyon Township.



In security footage, you can see the couple, 74 and 82 years old, walking with their cart of groceries when Snider hits them with a pick-up truck.



Witnesses on scene said Snider continued to drive through the parking lot, park his car, and go inside the store to shop. Turns out he had a suspended license and was not allowed to drive.



The couple was not injured.