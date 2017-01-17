DTE Energy issues scam warning over utility imposter

(WXYZ) - Scam alert! The utility imposters are back.

DTE Energy is warning customers to be vigilant and watch out for scammers claiming to be utility workers.

The warning comes after a new incident involving a small business.

It received calls claiming to be DTE demanding immediate payment using a Green Dot debit card, Western Union wire transfer and/or cash, or else the power would be shut-off in 45 minutes.

DTE offers the following tips to avoid getting scammed:

*Ask for identification. Pull out your most recent DTE Energy bill and ask the caller to tell you the account number and the amount due.

*If you have caller I.D., the display will indicate the call is from DTE Energy. If you suspect the call may be fraudulent, hang up and call DTE toll free at 800-477-4747. Ask to be connected to a customer service representative who can confirm the status of your account and make appropriate arrangements for payment, if needed.

* if you receive a call of this nature and believe you are the victim of fraud, contact your local police department immediately.