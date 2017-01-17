Eastpointe City Council to address lawsuit claims tonight

EATSPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) - A metro Detroit community is expected to address claims today that they deny black citizens the right to equal opportunity.

The U.S. Attorney General filed a lawsuit, suing the city of Eastpointe, it's mayor, city council and city manager, alleging they're in violation of the voting rights.

The feds are challenging the city's "at large" method of electing the city council.



The city manager says they've been in talks with the feds and knew the lawsuit was coming.



The feds say the city is roughly one-third black and citizens consistently support black candidates for city council, but no back candidate has ever served on the Eastpointe City Council, saying their voice is diluted because of the current voting method.



The are calling for voting districts to be formed, allowing local black neighborhoods to elect candidates that reflect their racial make up.

The city council will now be addressing this lawsuit and how to comply with necessary changes at their city council meeting tonight.



We're told they plan to discuss it during the public and executive sessions.



It appears both sides here are hoping to reach a settlement this year to correct the voting system.

