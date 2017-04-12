Elderly woman in metro Detroit pistol-whipped during home invasion

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) - A man is on the run after authorities say he broke into a 76-year old woman's home and robbed her.

It happened Monday around 10:00 am on Fern Street in Pontiac.

The woman says she went back home from work after forgetting something when she noticed her back door was open.

Authorities say she went inside and was confronted by the robber who displayed a handgun.

The suspect took her jewelry, travelers checks and items for an upcoming free healthcare event.

He then demanded her purse. When she asked him not to take it, he hit her with the gun above her left eye.

The robber took the purse that had nearly $2,000, most of it was money from a fundraiser.

Police say the victim is a black male in his 20 to 30s. He is thin to medium build and has his hair in short braids.

If you have any information contact police.