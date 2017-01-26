"EmPOWERing 21st Century Girls" event on March 9 in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - An event aimed at empowering girls is scheduled to take place on March 9 in Southfield.

"EmPOWERing 21st Century Girls" will feature a number of activities, giveaways and a panel discussion.

“The ultimate goal of this event is to boost understanding and empathy across the generations while combating behaviors and norms that lead to drama, relational aggression and other challenges young women face,” said organizer Rasheda Kamaria Williams in a statement.

The event will be held at the Skyline Club at 2000 Town Center in Southfield from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Girls 11 and older are welcome to attend. Tickets are $10 per pair.

Registration is required. Call 248-350-9898 to reserve a spot.