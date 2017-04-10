Ex-NFL player to enlist with Michigan police

LANSING, Mich. - A former University of Michigan and NFL linebacker has decided to enlist with the Michigan State Police.

The Detroit News reports that state police extended a conditional job offer to 25-year-old Cameron Gordon that would make him an official member of the next trooper recruiting school.

The Detroit native signed as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in 2014, but was waived by the team a year later.

He then signed a reserve-futures contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016, but was recently cut by them. His football career includes three stress fractures in his back, a knee injury and multiple concussions.

Gordon says he wants to help improve any existing negative perceptions of Michigan's law enforcement, which has long struggled with diversity.