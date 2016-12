(WXYZ) - A lot has happened this past year, and the world of digital continues to grow.

Nielsen recently released its report showing the top smartphone apps of 2016 -- and the leader of the pack really is no surprise. Facebook is claiming that title for another year.



Just behind Facebook - which had over 146 million unique users each month - was the company's Messenger app. Even though Messenger annoyed some users who felt like Facebook was trying to force them into it, the app has done well this year.



The YouTube app was also a top player followed by Google Maps and Google Search.



Of the apps with the most growth in 2016, Nielsen's report shows that title belongs to both Instagram and the Amazon App.



Which apps do you use the most? The Nielsen Company

CHECK OUT THE FULL REPORT HERE.