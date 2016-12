(WXYZ) - The family of a man who went missing last January is making a plea for answers tonight.

They are teaming up with Crime Stoppers in hopes that someone can offer up new clues.



Timothy ward was 39-years-old when he walked away from the Rose Hill Psychiatric Center in Holly last January. He has not been seen since.

His mother and stepsister, with the help of Crime Stoppers, are offering a $2,500 reward for information on his whereabouts.

He suffers from schizophrenia and is off his medication. That complicates matters says this doctor.

The 6’ 1”, 240-pound man is hard to miss. But so far his family has yet to see hope.